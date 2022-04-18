SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One of the men who stole money from investors for fake humanitarian projects is going to federal prison to decades.

John Winer and Nathan Peachey were both convicted in the “silver coin scheme,” which included defrauding people here in South Dakota for $12 million.

Winer didn’t show up for his February sentencing, but was caught in New Mexico and was sentenced to 22 years behind bars in federal court on Monday.

Winer and Peachey both claimed to be sovereign citizens and said the federal government had no jurisdiction over them.

However, prosecutors pointed out that Winer filed a 2019 tax return for $1 in order to get COVID-19 stimulus money and the judge called his claims of not being a U.S. citizen gibberish.

Another defendant, Lubova Burkute, was extradited from Norway to Sioux Falls in the case. She is scheduled to go on trial in September. A fourth defendant, Fredrick Arias, who is a former law enforcement officer, remains on the run from the law.