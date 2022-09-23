SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You may remember our KELOLAND Investigation into the “Silver Coin Schemers:” the $12 million dollar plot to use investor money to buy silver coins. Those investors include victims in South Dakota.

Authorities seized nearly $3 million in silver coins in Norway in 2019 and several people have already been sentenced in the fraud case. Other suspects are still on the run.

Now, 40-year-old Lubova Burkute of Latvia pleaded guilty in federal court today in Sioux Falls as part of a plea bargain to money laundering charges.

She faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Burkute was living in Norway and married to another defendant charged in the case, Lorin Rosier, who called himself “The General.” Rosier died last year.

Burkute could now also face deportation from the U.S.