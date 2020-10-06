Anonymous donor increases reward for information in Melissa Peskey murder

As we approach the two-year anniversary of the murder of Sioux Falls realtor, Melissa Peskey, a private donor has stepped forward to increase the reward for any information leading to an arrested of the person who killed Peskey.

Peskey’s friends and family originally offered a $10,000 reward in her case, but Peskey’s sister tells KELOLAND News a private donation was recently made to increase the offer in hopes of finding her killer.

Someone shot and killed the Sioux Falls mother on December 13, 2018. Peskey was driving in central Missouri on Interstate 70, with her two children in the backseat, when it happened. Her children were not seriously hurt.

The Missouri State Patrol tells KELOLAND Investigates that its criminal investigation unit is still actively pursuing more than 200 leads in Peskey’s case. The Missouri State Patrol says its investigators have flown or driven to several other states following up on that information.

If you have information that could help in the investigation contact the Missouri State Patrol at (573) 751-1000.