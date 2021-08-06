3rd South Dakota DOC worker fired in fallout from anonymous complaint

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another South Dakota State Penitentiary Correctional worker has been fired.

KELOLAND News has learned that the South Dakota Bureau of Human Resources informed Stephany Bawek this week that she is now terminated.

Bawek was the Director of Pheasantland Industries within the prisons. Bawek supervised the prison work program for three years and had increased revenue by nearly 50 percent. According to our sources within the DOC, she had never been reprimanded, nor had any black marks on her work record at the prison.

She had previously worked in the retail industry.

Bawek had been put on unpaid administrative leave following the shakeup in our state prison system on July 13.

Governor Kristi Noem fired Warden Darin Young and Deputy Warden Jennifer Dreiske after getting an anonymous complaint that includes allegations of sexual harassment, nepotism, poor pay and bad equipment.

Secretary of Corrections Mike Leidholt remains on administrative leave.

A news release from the governor’s office states two other DOC employees have been relieved of their duties as well. In addition, three other DOC employees have been reassigned to other roles.

The release also says the State of South Dakota has selected CGL Companies of Sacramento, CA, to conduct a comprehensive review of DOC operations. It will focus on a variety of areas including safety and security, organizational climate, policy content and compliance, staffing, equipment protocols and training procedures.

The estimated cost of the review is $166,410.

The governor’s office says CGL staff will start initial project activity and data gathering as early as late August, with on-site reviews beginning in September. The review is expected to take four months to complete.

KELOLAND Investigates has obtained information on allegations of sexual harassment and wrongful termination and is working on bringing you that story tonight on KELOLAND News.