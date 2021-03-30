2 years later still no answers in boys death on reservation

15-year-old Alize Millard was helping his grandparents on the Rosebud Sioux Reservation, in the summer of 2019, when he disappeared and was later found dead.

Now, nearly two year later, his family is still waiting for answers.

In August of 2019, we looked into the disturbing death of Alize. His body was found in one of the most beautiful, but also haunting places on the Rosebud Sioux Reservation.



One July night, Alize left his grandparents’ house in Grass Mountain, a remote area of the reservation, never to return.

Two hikers discovered Alize’s body in Ghost Hawk Canyon hanging from a tree at Boy Scout Cabin Falls on July 10.

“The red flag in our Lakota culture is basically for prayers. It marks this place as spiritual; sacred. If you see on the ground, they’ve also placed some sage on the ground that helps for prayers and spiritual aspect,” Rosebud Sioux Capt. Iver Crow Eagle said.

Tribal officers told us that Alize’s death was “suspicious” and the FBI took over the case. But now Alize’s family is fed up.

Angela Kennecke: What are your biggest questions right now?

Jaimie Millard, Alize’s Mother: Why hasn’t something been done about my son?”

This beautiful place where Alize was found may look peaceful, but his family says it is also known by another name.

“The teenage kids, they know it as the dumping ground. That’s what they call it,” Alize’s grandfather, Peter Gibbs, said.

Tuesday night in our investigation “The dumping ground” Alize’s family reveals details around his death, that they have never spoken publicly about before. Plus, we see what insights Alize’s death certificate holds into the suspicious circumstances. Was it suicide or murder?