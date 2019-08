It’s been a busy night for county auditors across South Dakota.

As of 10:05 p.m., ballots were still being counted in the county with the most people in the state. Just less than half the precincts were counted in Minnehaha County as of that time.

KELOLAND’s Angela Kennecke spent the evening at the county election center; she reports the pace seems to be picking up as time goes on.

Minnehaha County Auditor expected counting to wrap up between 10:30 p.m. and 11 p.m.