Inside The Fight For Control Of Congress

Democrats and Republicans are fighting for control of Congress.

Democrats are increasingly confident they can gain 23 seats to take control of the House of Representatives. Democratic strategist Tim Hogan says a handful of California races, in Orange County and the Central Valley, could help Democrats achieve that.

“Donald Trump’s immigration policy has been disastrous, whether it is family separation at the border, or endangering the well being of DACA recipients,” Hogan said.

Anger over Justice Kavanaugh’s confirmation and the Russia investigation could also be a motivator for Democratic voters. But Republican Strategists say there are plenty of things motivating their voters too.

Like ensuring conservative judges get appointed to the federal bench.

“Frankly, what just happened with Brett Kavanagh really brings that into focus for these voters,” Tea Party Patriots Citizens Fund Chairman Jenny Beth Martin said.

Polls show Republicans will likely retain control of the Senate. Ten incumbent Democrats are facing difficult races in states President Trump won in 2016.

North Dakota’s Heidi Heitkamp may be the most vulnerable. However, Republican Nevada Senator Dean Heller is in trouble too.

“They may win that one,” Martin said.

Voter turn out will be key in determining which party controls Congress.

