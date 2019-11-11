Inside KELOLAND: Sioux Falls development

On this Inside KELOLAND we look at Sioux Falls development and the future of tourism.

Some highly-anticipated projects are in the works in Sioux Falls.

Last week we got our first look at plans for a Hyatt Place hotel and South Dakota’s first Dave and Buster’s. They’ll both be located at Lake Lorraine on the west side of the city. Those are just two of the new businesses coming to town in 2020.

From Lake Lorraine to Dawley Farm Village and everything in between, we are taking a closer look at Sioux Falls growth on this week’s Inside KELOLAND. We’ll also find out how new businesses and hotels will affect local tourism.