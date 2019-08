South Dakota is nearly last when it comes to women who own businesses. The state is ranked 46th in the nation, when it comes to women-owned businesses that have employees (versus a one-person business). That's according to the state's office of the U.S. Small Business Administration, which lists the number is 3,579. The SBA got that information from census data. The national numbers aren't as good as they could be, either.

According to American Express, women own four out of every ten businesses in the United States. That's just 40%. The Zeal Center for Entrepreneurship executive director says we need to do more to support female entrepreneurs.