Indigenous-led mural project adding more art to Vermillion

A mural project with important messages is bringing more artwork to downtown Vermillion.

With each stroke of a brush, this side of the Coyote Twin Theater in downtown Vermillion is being taken over by art.

It’s an Indigenous-led, community-based project.

Reyna Hernandez and Liz Skye are two of the three leaders behind this project.

Artists completed the first half last year, and are now working on the second half.

The two-part mural includes four Native American women.

“It’s really just about existing and taking up space and taking control of our narrative, while also taking the community’s input and including that in there as well because we didn’t want it to be just for one group of people. We wanted this to be for everyone,” Artist Reyna Hernandez said.

Viewers will see the final product in about two weeks when artists are expected to wrap up their work.

“I hope that when people see this mural they think of the Native people they met in their life, Native women, and I hope that they see them and learn to see them more because we’re not in as many places as we should be. I would like people to think of those people and uplift them and support them,” Artist Liz Skye said.

“I think the most important message for me that I want to send through the imagery of the mural is just empowerment, especially for our women and girls. When you think about things like MMIW, Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, it’s something that we really need to be talking about and it’s something we also need to be framing in a way that isn’t all about trauma because our people are so much more than our trauma,” Hernandez said.

You can donate to the project by clicking here.

This two-part mural is a part of the Vermillion Community Project.