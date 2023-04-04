SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — I-90 is closed from Rapid City to Murdo and I-29 is closed from Watertown to the North Dakota border, according to the SDDOT map as of Tuesday, April 4th at 6:54 pm (CDT).

Motorists are advised to adjust their travel plans due to limited overnight accommodations and vehicle parking between Murdo and Chamberlain. Multi-day Interstate closures could be possible.

Motorists are not advised to utilize secondary highways as blizzard conditions exist and high winds with snow accumulation make travel dangerous.