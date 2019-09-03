Hy-Vee offering free heart screenings

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — September is bringing more than just fall weather to Sioux Falls.

It’s also when Hy-Vee registered dietitians offer free heart screenings.

Whether it’s a busy day or you’re just stopping for some groceries, adding extra stops like a visit to the doctor can get overwhelming.

That’s why Hy-Vee is offering people the chance to get free heart screening throughout the month of September.

“The nice thing is it does give you a baseline to go from because you have a start and a finish,” Mark Bradley said.

Bradley says he’s a physician in Sioux Falls. He says being able to get a free heart screening at Hy-Vee is something he would take advantage of.

“It’s not going to do any harm, especially if it doesn’t cost anything,” Bradley said.

Registered dietitian Kristin Sousek says all she needs from those doing the screening is a small blood sample collected through a finger prick, a blood pressure reading and a few body measurements.

“Quick and easy and very informative. And everybody should know their numbers whether it be their cholesterol, their blood sugar, blood pressure– we’re going to be able to help you with all of that. So it’s just an awareness, something we should all be looking at,” Sousek said.

These screenings will take place at all Hy-Vee locations across the region and will only take about 20 minutes of your time.

Sousek says the screening gives you a good idea of what your nutritional profile looks like and what steps should be taken next.

“We can alert your physician, you can give that screening print out to them. And you can also, it’s a great way to meet your Hy-Vee dietitian and get some help in the aisles and make some dietary changes,” Sousek said.

Adding that it’s not just those looking for convenience who may want to take part in the screenings, but also people without insurance.

Appointments will be taken on a first-come, first served basis while supplies lasts. The screenings will take place at different locations across the region.

To see dates of when your Hy-Vee will be hosting the screenings, click here.