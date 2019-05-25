How service dogs play a vital role in rehabilitating veterans

Last year, one poignant photo put the spotlight on service dogs that help out military veterans.

It showed a service dog named “Sully” at the foot of the casket of former President George H.W. Bush, whom he loyally aided in the final six months of Mr. Bush’s life.

But Sully is just the best-known of the legions of dogs doing this important work.

Veterans who have survived war zones can face all kinds of challenges – from traumatic brain injury to PTSD, and these dogs have proven to be both beloved companions and caregivers on their road to recovery. And that includes Sully, who’s now back on the job, helping other members of the military.