House GOP In Eleventh-Hour Attempt For Immigration Accord

House leaders want to push fractured Republicans toward consensus on immigration, racing the clock as they seek to defuse a GOP civil war threatening to wound their hopes for keeping control in November’s elections.

Republicans plan a closed-door meeting on the topic for Thursday morning. But there are no indications that a deal ending the party’s internal struggle over immigration is at hand and no definitive detail of where middle ground might be.

If leaders fail to find a solution, that would give momentum to moderates seeking to stage election-year votes in just three weeks on the issue, a showdown that leaders want to head off.

The major hang-up in GOP talks has been how to offer citizenship to young immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children.


