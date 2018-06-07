House GOP In Eleventh-Hour Attempt For Immigration Accord

Imagine working hard your whole life to save money. Maybe it's for college, a home, or retirement. Then, in an instant, it's gone and in someone else's pocket. That's what happens if a scammer tricks you, and steals your money. The Better Business Bureau has released its top five riskiest scams.

Last year, Americans lost $670 million to scams. People reported nearly 37,000 scams to the BBB. If you look at the list of the top five riskiest scams, they masquerade as things most of us encounter every day. It includes employment, cryptocurrency, online purchases, fake check or money orders, and advance fee loan scams. CBS This Morning just featured the list. Here are some we've seen in KELOLAND.