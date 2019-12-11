Sharing Christmas Store helping families buy Christmas presents

Christmas is supposed to be the most wonderful time of the year, but it’s also expensive.

Fortunately, The Community Outreach and Center of Hope are making the holidays a little easier for families.

One of those ways is through the Sharing Christmas Store.

Now, Liz and Brandon Wittrock can check shopping off the list.



The Sioux Falls husband and wife are buying presents for their four children.



“It’s expensive getting gifts for them all and everyone has different circumstances and we’re finding ourselves in some of those right now,” Mother Liz Wittrock said.



The items are priced at about 10% of what you would pay at the store.

For example, a Barbie only costs $2.

Even when it comes to the bigger ticket items, nothing exceeds $8.



“What it really does is it empowers people to be able to have that Christmas experience, go shopping for their child, in a level they can hopefully afford and be able to pick things out themselves and then pay for it with their own money,” The Community Outreach Executive Director Amy Benda said.



While browsing the tables is not open to the public, The Community Outreach Executive Director Amy Benda says about 360 families have been invited to shop.



“We had one mother this morning that, kind of in tears, said to us how meaningful this was to her,” Benda said.



“It’s just their expression, their joy,” Liz Wittrock said.



And that’s a Christmas gift for these parents.



All of the gifts at the Sharing Christmas Store have been donated.