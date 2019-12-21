Salvation Army’s Toy Town provides gifts for kids

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Next week many kids will be waking up to gifts under their Christmas trees. But sometimes, those gifts can be too expensive for a family, that’s why one organization is making sure every child receives a gift this year.

From trucks to board games, here you’ll find hundreds of toys waiting to be selected as the perfect gift to go under someone’s Christmas tree.

It’s all part of the Salvation Army’s Toy Town.

Jean Beddow has been helping coordinate this event for 20 years.

“Our mission is not just toys, our mission is to make sure that families with limited means can provide a happy Christmas and good memories for their kids,” coordinator Jean Beddow said.

This year’s event will help over 600 families and 1,900 kids.

“Each get a major gift, and they each get a stocking stuffer, and each family gets a gift too, so it takes many thousands of gifts,” Beddow said.

It’s thanks to the community that these toys are available for families.

“The community has given these magnificent toys so that every family can have a toy that matches the child’s age, but the biggest thing is the parent can pick the toy for their child,” community advocate, Melanie Bliss said.

Plus volunteers who help get everything organized and much more.

“We couldn’t do this alone because for every family that comes here, there has to be one volunteer to escort them around Toy Town,” Beddow said.

An event making sure kids of all ages have a toy and a smile on Christmas morning.

“It’s wonderful to be able to know that the same Christmas cheer comes to every home in Sioux Falls,” Bliss said.

The gifts come from angel trees which you can find at the mall, churches, non-profits, and many more places.