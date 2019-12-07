Nora Store one of the ‘best kept secrets’ in South Dakota

UNION COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A holiday attraction in rural Union County will take you back in time.

Nora Store used to be a country store back in its day, but today it’s a place for people to sing Christmas carols.

“I always tell people this is one of the best kept secrets in South Dakota,” Mike Pedersen said.

Mike Pedersen calls himself the caretaker of the Nora Store.

“My joy is when this thing is packed out with people and people are people are singing their hearts out. And everybody feels like their somebody at Nora,” Pedersen said.

Pedersen said people travel from all over the region to sing Christmas songs at Nora Store.

Pat Steele and a group visited from Sioux Falls on Friday.

“This is our favorite thing to do throughout the year. Everyone looks forward to coming here,” Pat Steele said.

“My joy is when this thing is packed out with people and people are people are singing their hearts out. And everybody feels like their somebody at Nora,” Pedersen said.

Nora Store will be open several days this month including Friday, December 6th and this weekend.

You can check out all the dates, here.

There’s no admission to sing, but there is an area to leave a donation in the store.