Holzhauer’s Jeopardy streak snapped

NEW YORK (AP) – Spoiler alert, “Jeopardy!” fans. James Holzhauer may not be invincible after all.

That magnificent run on Jeopardy has ended. Holzhauer’s streak stopped just short of breaking a major record.

Through Friday’s show, Holzhauer had earned $2.46 million and appeared poised to beat Ken Jennings’ all-time earnings record.

The sports gambler from Las Vegas has been racking up winnings at a never-before-seen pace on the popular game show hosted by Alex Trebek, nearly doubling the previous standard for single-day earnings.

But that all came to a screeching halt on Monday’s show – when the professional Las Vegas sports bettor’s 32-game winning streak ended — just about $58,000 shy of Ken Jenning’s record in 2004.

The “Jeopardy” phenom was beat out by University of Chicago librarian Emma Boettcher, who correctly answered a question about authors.

Ironically, Holzhauer credits the libarary with his vast wealth of trivial knowledge.