Where can I watch ‘Frosty the Snowman’ tonight?

(Nexstar) – You won’t need two eyes made out of coal to watch “Frosty the Snowman” this year.

The friendly snowman and his pals can be seen in the holiday classic on CBS Friday, Nov. 26, at 8 p.m. CBS will also air the 1992 animated sequel, “Frosty Returns” immediately afterward.

A longtime holiday tradition returns to downtown Sioux Falls Friday night. Last year the Parade of Lights was cancelled because of the pandemic, but tonight festive displays will once again light up Phillips Avenue.

If you don’t feel like braving the crowd, you can watch the parade live from the comforts of your own home.

KELOLAND News will livestream the Sioux Falls Parade of Lights tonight starting at 7:30 p.m. CT.

And that’s not all– on Saturday night, you can also watch Rapid City’s Festival of Lights live on KELOLAND.com. The livestream for that parade will start at 8 p.m. MST.