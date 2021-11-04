When and where can I watch Rudolph and Frosty?

Holiday

by: Matthew Knight,

Posted: / Updated:

RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER — Pictured: (l-r) Front Row: Hermey, Rudolph, Head Elf, Yukon Cornelius, Sam the Snowman, Santa Claus (Photo by NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – It’s the time of year when families look forward to watching some holiday classics on TV. If you’re wondering when you can watch Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Frosty the Snowman.

Here’s when to set your reminders:

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

Rudolph will air on CBS on Monday, Nov. 22 at 8 p.m. ET

Frosty the Snowman

Frosty and his pals will air on CBS Friday, Nov. 26, at 8:00 p.m.

CBS will also air the 1992 animated sequel, “Frosty Returns” immediately after on Nov. 26 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 