When and where can I watch Rudolph and Frosty?

RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER — Pictured: (l-r) Front Row: Hermey, Rudolph, Head Elf, Yukon Cornelius, Sam the Snowman, Santa Claus (Photo by NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – It’s the time of year when families look forward to watching some holiday classics on TV. If you’re wondering when you can watch Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Frosty the Snowman.

Here’s when to set your reminders:

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

Rudolph will air on CBS on Monday, Nov. 22 at 8 p.m. ET

Frosty the Snowman

Frosty and his pals will air on CBS Friday, Nov. 26, at 8:00 p.m.

CBS will also air the 1992 animated sequel, “Frosty Returns” immediately after on Nov. 26 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT.