When and where can I watch Rudolph and Frosty?

(NEXSTAR) – It’s the time of year when families look forward to watching some holiday classics on TV. If you’re wondering when you can watch Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Frosty the Snowman.
Here’s when to set your reminders:
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
Rudolph will air on CBS on Monday, Nov. 22 at 8 p.m. ET
Frosty the Snowman
Frosty and his pals will air on CBS Friday, Nov. 26, at 8:00 p.m.
CBS will also air the 1992 animated sequel, “Frosty Returns” immediately after on Nov. 26 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT.