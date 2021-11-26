What you need to know: 29th Annual Parade of Lights

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Downtown Sioux Falls holiday tradition returns to Phillips Avenue Friday evening.

The 29th Annual Parade of Lights will light up Downtown Sioux Falls once again.

The parade starts at 7:30 p.m., but if you’d like to watch from the comforts of your own home — KELOLAND News will be livestreaming the entire parade.

This year’s grand marshal is former Sioux Falls Public Health Director Jill Franken, and the junior grand marshal is 7-year-old Carter Martens.

And right before the parade, Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken will be lighting the Christmas tree in front of the Washington Pavilion.

The second annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony will be outside at the corner of 11th Street and Main Avenue.

The annual lighting of the Holideck Tower will also take place on Friday evening.