Watch as crews inflate Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade balloons

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (CBS) — Watch crews inflated the balloons for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.
Macy’s says 15 giant character helium balloons and 36 inflatables will take flight for the 95th annual parade on Thursday.
by: CBS NewspathPosted: / Updated:
NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (CBS) — Watch crews inflated the balloons for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.
Macy’s says 15 giant character helium balloons and 36 inflatables will take flight for the 95th annual parade on Thursday.