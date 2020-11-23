Washington Pavilion tree lighting event on Friday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of traditions are changing. This year, there won’t be a Parade of Lights in downtown Sioux Falls, but there will be a special Tree Lighting to kick off the holidays at the Washington Pavilion.

You can watch the event Friday evening live online and our KELOLAND News app.

Event organizers have invited local health care workers to help light the tree. The ceremony gets underway at 7 p.m. CST.

