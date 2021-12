SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you’re still in need of a real Christmas tree, you may want to stop by a Walmart in Sioux Falls.

Many of the locations are giving away their live trees for free.

The signs were set out Tuesday evening, and within hours most of the Walmart’s were cleaned out.

KELOLAND News spoke with the Arrowhead Parkway location this evening and they have six trees remaining for those who are needing one for the holiday.