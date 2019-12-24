Track Santa Claus on Christmas Eve with NORAD

The North American Aerospace Defense Command, better known as “NORAD” is preparing to once again follow Santa Claus on Christmas Eve.

NORAD is an American and Canadian bi-national organization with the mission of aerospace warning, control and maritime warning in North America. But on December 24th, their mission shifts gears to track Santa.

“His course that he takes is different every year, it depends on the weather a little bit, it depends on kids being asleep as well,” Col. Sid Connor said.

People on the other side of the world are already getting close to Christmas Eve night. So has Santa taken off yet?

You can see a live look at NORAD’s Santa Tracker at noradsanta.org.