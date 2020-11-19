The Pavilion Christmas Market, the start of a new holiday tradition

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Washington Pavilion announced a new holiday tradition and a first of its kind for Sioux Falls; The Pavilion Christmas Market.

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Sioux Falls and that includes a new tradition starting this year at the Washington Pavilion.

Thursday crews have been busy piecing together a gigantic, steel, fully decorated Christmas tree.

It’ll be the focal point of the new Pavilion Christmas Market.

“It’s a four story, nearly 40 foot, tree that’s certainly to be coined the Rockfeller Christmas Tree of Sioux Falls,” Chief Business Development Officer Kerri DeGraff said.

The hope is that the Christmas Market will be a gathering place for families during the holiday season.

“We will also have a nightly outdoor light show that will take place in our sculpture garden, it will be adorned with stunning holiday lights, garland, trees and decorations,” DeGraff said.

The free holiday festivals will be every Saturday throughout the holiday season that will include art and science activities for the kids.

“There are opportunities to interact with characters, such as an ice queen and ice princess, elf and more,” DeGraff said.

An early Christmas present to kick off the holiday season.

The lighting of the 40 foot tall Christmas Tree will take place Friday November 27th, the day after Thanksgiving at 7 pm to coincide with the annual Parade of Lights.

Santa will also be around at times to take pictures.



To learn more of the details about that and other events at the Pavilion Christmas Market, click here.