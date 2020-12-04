Sioux Falls man creates Christmas light map

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s the time of year you’ll find many neighborhoods decorated with Christmas light displays. Now one Sioux Falls man has made it easy for you to check out several displays in the city.

From Winter Wonderland at Falls Park to Lights on Lotta there are plenty of light displays scattered throughout Sioux Falls.

Josh Hayes has taken it upon himself to map out a route of Christmas lights in the city… and it’s not just any map.

“One day I just saw all these lights and addresses on Facebook but there was no consistent order to them, so what I did is I actually took all the addresses, put them in a route generator and then figured out what the most economical route was to save you gas, time, and money,” created map, Josh Hayes said.

The map starts at Falls Park, then there are over 15 other displays on the map you can check out.

Courtesy: Josh Hayes

“You can either follow the QR code or the link that is on the post itself, that will open up google maps,” Hayes said. “There are a lot of locations that are pretty close to each other, so I made it economical in the way that you hit the most right off the bat and then once you get to stops 12, 13, and 14, and so on it starts to get a little bit further and further.”

Hayes originally created the map to share with friends and family on social media, but after posting it on Facebook, it’s gained a lot of attention.

“I just posted it on my personal Facebook page to show my friends and family, hey this is what my wife and I are doing, this is the route we are taking, and I’m a graphic designer and work with media so let’s throw on a QR code and make it festive and I just never expected it to go as big as it has,” Hayes said.

Now he’s just glad he can help light the way for others who want to get into the Christmas spirit. Hayes estimates the route can take about two hours to complete.