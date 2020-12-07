Scheels celebrates holidays with “12 Days of Giving” campaign

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Scheels is giving back to local non-profit organizations through the “12 Days of Giving”, but the nomination window is about to close.

“12 Days of Giving” is a new donation campaign from Scheels, awarding $12,000 across 12 different non-profit organizations in Sioux Falls and surrounding communities.

“If you have a non-profit that you are really passionate about to please nominate it. We’re finding a lot of organizations that we never heard of before and that really deserve the most attention, so this is a great opportunity, a great outlet for us to find some of these organizations,” Scheels event coordinator Nickolas Burns said.

Scheels has received about 500 votes as of Monday morning.

“We are going to have to vet some of the organizations just to make sure they fit our criteria as well, but the more votes they get, the better the chance they have to be selected,” Burns said.

The selection process has six winners picked by community voting and six selected by the Scheels staff.

“Our employees are super excited. I know we’ve gotten a lot of great nominations from them and the response has been great,” Burns said.

But the deadline for nominations is rapidly approaching.

“Nominations end Tuesday at midnight, so if you want to get your nominations in make sure to do that before Tuesday at midnight,” Burns said.

Scheels will start announcing the winning non-profits on December 10th, helping spread the word on the organizations, and some holiday cheer.

“We’ll be posting one non-profit that we choose each weekday, so one per day, so stay tuned,” Burns said.

The last of the 12 winners will be unveiled on Christmas Day. Click here if you’d like to nominate a local non-profit organization.