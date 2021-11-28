PREVIEW: Lotta Lights

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For the past 15 years, it’s become a holiday tradition for many families; to take in the Christmas lights on Lotta.

Scott Ihnen and Ryans Borns started decorating their outdoor Christmas light display the day after Halloween. Last year they counted over 25 thousand lights, but this year they’ve added a lot more.

“I can’t even guess how many we have yet, we haven’t counted,” Ihnen said.

Tonight, we catch up with the two men who have spent a lot of late-night hours out here on Lotta Avenue getting the display ready. Don Jorgensen will show you the end result and how it’s helping veterans on tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND at ten.