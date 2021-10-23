PHOTOS: Bootiful sights of Halloween in KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The spookiest night of the year is less than 10 days away.

Millions of Americans are making plans to celebrate Halloween. According to the National Retail Federation, an estimated 65 percent of Americans will participate in Halloween activities this year. That’s up from 58 percent in 2020 and comparable to 68 percent in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Plans include handing out candy, decorating homes/yards, carving pumpkins and dressing in costumes.

The NRF says consumer spending on Halloween-related items is expected to reach an all-time high of $10.4 billion.

Households with children are estimated to spend more than twice the amount than households without children. The number of Americans decorating for the holiday is on par with last year’s number, with spending on decorations climbing to $3.17 billion, up from last year’s $2.59 billion. Total spending on costumes is the highest it has been since 2017 at $3.32 billion, according to the NRF.

