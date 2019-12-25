Not your typical fire call, but right in tune with the holiday and their mission

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When you think of what firefighters do, chances are the words that spring to mind first are the ones right in their name, and on Christmas Eve Sioux Falls firefighters continued to carry out their mission in a way that was right in tune with the spirit of the season.

Sioux Falls firefighters were at Avera McKennan on Christmas Eve on a special call.

“Today Santa joined us, and we’re going to be his elves and help bring some gifts to kids that are in the hospital and won’t be able to be at home to see Santa, so we’re bringing Santa to them,” said Paul Stratmeyer, fire apparatus operator with Sioux Falls Fire Rescue.

“We just want to try to make it a little more enjoyable for them and their families and try to make the hospital experience over Christmas not so bad,” Santa Claus said.

Kids and Santa Claus make a great combination, but so do kids and other people who travel in red.

“Kids love firefighters, we love kids, we’re just here to help bring a little joy to them when they’re not feeling good, and it’s just the right thing to do,” Stratmeyer said.

Sioux Falls firefighters were also set to head off to Sanford, LifeScape and Avera Behavioral Health on Christmas Eve.

“I think our mission is to help people, try and help them out when they’re in a time of need, and this is just a time of need that the kids are not feeling good,” Stratmeyer said.

Stratmeyer said around 100 kids were getting gifts.