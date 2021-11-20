Looking for holiday events in KELOLAND? Here’s a list to get you in the Christmas spirit

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Looking for ways to get into the holiday spirit?

November events

Winter Wonderland at Falls Park (Nov. 19 through Jan. 9)

Christmas at the Capitol (Nov. 24 through Dec. 26)

Light the Park at Splitrock Park in Garretson (Nov. 25 through Nov. 28)

Christmas at the Western Mall (Nov. 25 through Jan. 1)

The Polar Express movie at the Washington Pavilion (Nov. 26 though Nov. 28)

Washington Pavilion Tree Lighting Ceremony (Nov. 26 at 7 p.m.)

Sioux Falls Parade of Lights (Nov. 26)

Jingle Bell Run at Fawick Park (Nov. 27)

Menorah Lighting Ceremony at The Empire Mall (Nov. 28)

Santa Train in Luverne, Minn. (Nov. 28)

Light the Park in Luverne, Minn. (Nov. 28)

Minnesota Avenue Christmas Tree Lighting (Nov. 28)

December events