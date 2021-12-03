Live nativity coming to southeast Sioux Falls on Saturday night at Southern Hills

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – People looking to celebrate the Christmas story on Saturday, three weeks ahead of the big day, will have a chance to do so with a living nativity in Sioux Falls; a vivid scene will be on display at Southern Hills United Methodist Church. It will be the 25th year of the event happening.

“Live animals, live people reenacting the nativity,” Chris Beach said.

Teresa and Chris Beach are helping make it happen.

“We’re everything from setting up, building a stable to being Mary or Joseph or a wise man or a shepherd or whatever we might need to tearing down,” Teresa Beach said.

Time with family and the Christmas story are just two reasons people take time to celebrate in December, and these motivate this couple and this event.

“For me I think it is, with all the hustle and bustle of Christmas, people forget the real meaning,” Teresa Beach said.

“I enjoy all the people that come out, and we’ve been doing it long enough, we’ve been doing it about 15 years that we are now seeing it’s a family event, and we’re seeing the kids that have grown up and are starting to have kids and bringing their kids back,” Chris Beach said.

The event starts at 6:00 p.m. Saturday night and lasts for two hours at the church on 49th Street across the street from Laurel Oak Family Aquatic Center.