Lights on Lotta raises a ‘Lotta’ money

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As families celebrate Christmas, a Sioux Falls neighborhood is celebrating our veterans with a spectacular light display.

It’s called Lights on Lotta and as you’re about to see, they are raising a Lotta money.

“We had so much traffic through here we decided to find a foundation to give to,” Scott Ihnen said.

That foundation is K9’s for Warriors, the non-profit provides and trains service dogs for wounded warriors.

Its goal is to help veterans return to a life of dignity and independence.

So the neighborhood wanted to help by shining a light on this worthy cause, or in this case, 20 thousand lights.

“Yeah probably more than that, but around that area,” Ihnen said.

“We really want to thank all the neighbors for stepping it up even further this year we are just super happy, we look down the road and all you see are lights,” Ryan Borns said.

But last night those lights and other decorations took a beating in the wind, some couldn’t quite soldier the storm.

“It took down a couple of the blowups we had, they ripped the tie-downs out and our large one we didn’t even have up last night, we knew he wouldn’t make it,” Ihnen said.

Even so, the lights that have been up since Black Friday are a big attraction and huge fundraiser.

Last year they raised almost $5,000, this year their goals was a little loftier with $10,000 and as you can see they’re almost there.

“Very surprised especially with covid with people unemployed and stuff, we were really surprised with how many donations we got this year,” Ihnen said.

The Lights on Lotta will be up until January 3, so if you’d like to drive by and donate, you still have time.