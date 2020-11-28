Lights on Lotta drive-thru display

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Every year a Sioux Falls neighborhood becomes a busy place. And a drive-thru light display might be just what people need to get into the holiday spirit during this time of masks and social distancing.

This marks the 14th year the Lights on Lotta project will light up this neighborhood on the South end of Sioux Falls. Ryan Borns is putting up lights and is about halfway through the process. By the time he’s done, there will be 17,000 lights and numerous static and blow up displays.

“I like the impact that it makes for people driving by and just for myself even if I lived in the boondocks I would still do it,” said Borns.

Borns says the tradition started with his mom and grew from there.

Every year they raise money for charity through drive by donations. The donation box is right off the road, you put your money in there, and it will go to a good cause.

“Last year we started for Canines for Warriors, a great foundation they help veterans, they provide service animals to veterans with PTSD and other complications from war,” Borns said.

When he’s done it will look something like last year, but not quite. Borns says he changes it up every year. Bierschbach Equipment donated the use of a boom truck, so he’s already got a lot more lights in the trees. He’s also helping some of his neighbors decorate. You might remember this is a neighborhood devastated by flooding in past years, Ryan says it one more way to bring them together.

“It was a terrible time and it brought the neighbors closer than ever, we all talk all the time and talk about the turkeys crossing the road every day and hoping none of them get hit by the traffic that moves too fast and another thing with the lights is it really slows everybody down, so it’s a great turn around for something tragic that happened in our neighborhood,” said Borns.

The “Lights on Lotta” display will be up on December 1.

The easiest way to donate is a drop-off donation from your car or go to Lights on Lotta Facebook page. Again the address is 311 West Lotta.