‘Lights on Lotta’ continues to be a popular light show with a good cause

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Lights on Lotta has become a popular Christmas lights attraction in Sioux Falls, but it’s also helping veterans.

Metal donation boxes are set up for people to donate money while driving by. The money goes towards K-9’s for Warriors and Big Paws Canine Foundation. So far this year, they’ve raised over ten thousand dollars.

“We do it for not only the cause but for the joy of people driving by and seeing a good lane and just people happy,” Ryan Borns with Lights on Lotta said.

These lights on West Lotta Street will be up through January second.