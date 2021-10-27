Landscape Garden Centers transforms into Christmas wonderland

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You may have just finished carving your pumpkins, but one Sioux Falls business is turning its attention to Christmas.

Landscape Garden Centers is currently closed.

Pumpkins are being replaced by boxes upon boxes of Christmas decor in a transformation that takes two weeks to complete.

“You can start with a clean slate, clean the store, and then bring all the fresh new product in for display,” Garden Center Manager Laura Kalfs said.

“We take everything out of the store and the greenhouse and we bring everything fresh in for Christmas and it’s really fun,” Landscape Garden Centers employee Anna Mundahl said.

Employees used to start preparing for Christmas in July, but adopted this new approach a few years ago.

“In this process we’re really able to enjoy each season, summer and fall, and then transition right into our Christmas season, which is truly one of our favorites out at the garden center,” Kalfs said.

“I just really like having people come in and see how awesome it looks out in the greenhouse and all the fun Christmas lights that we have here in the store,” Mundahl said.

After the artificial trees are assembled and lit, the long list of fresh items will begin to arrive.

“We’ll actually start to receive fresh greens, garland and wreaths, within the next two weeks, hopefully if everything runs according to plan and then our Christmas trees fresh from our great growers come about the middle of November,” Kalfs said.

Once the holiday season wraps up Landscape Garden Centers will begin the process of moving to its new location south of Sioux Falls.

“When we think about moving 44 years worth of merchandise and everything, it’s a little daunting but we’ll have the whole winter to get ready and welcome everyone into our new store in the spring,” Kalfs said.

Landscape Garden Centers will reopen at its current location on Saturday, November 6.

The new 11-acre property is located on 271st street between Western Avenue and Louise Avenue and will open next spring.