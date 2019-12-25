How to watch Christmas at the Cathedral

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s an annual tradition in KELOLAND that will continue Wednesday night with the broadcast of Christmas at the Cathedral.

Broadcasting from The Cathedral of St. Joseph in Sioux Falls South Dakota, this year’s theme is “Light of the World.”

According to the Sioux Falls Catholic Diocese, it “was inspired by the writing of St. John, experiencing God’s immense love for each of us as His Light came into the darkness of our world through the birth of the Christ child. ‘God is Light. In Him there is no darkness.'”

Watch the broadcast on Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. (CT)/5:30 p.m. (MT) on KELOLAND Television.