SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- Many of you have probably given Christmas presents like these: new iPads, a bigger TV, and some nice jewelry. How many of you have given someone the gift of your time? That's exactly what a seventh grader in Brandon is doing.

13-year-old Jadyn Ramazani isn't a magician, but it's pretty easy for her to perform a magic trick. In a matter of moments, she can turn everyday socks into smiles. This was evident when Jadyn greeted Willy Hagen, a resident at like Willy Hagen, at Helping Hand Assisted Living in Brandon. Hagen is a veteran who served in the Navy. Jadyn is visting him and bringing him some Christmas presents. His goodie bag includes socks, candy, and oranges.