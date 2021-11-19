‘Gifting for Good’ supports local organizations in Brookings

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The event is called “Gifting for Good” and its goal is to keep holiday shopping local at museum and cultural organization gift shops.

There are five locations participating including the Brookings Art Council, McCory Gardens and the Children’s Museum. Along with the South Dakota Agricultural Heritage Museum and the South Dakota Art Museum.

Flakes are in the air and holiday decorations are going up in Brookings, setting the scene for Christmas shoppers. Local organizations say there’s no need to leave town to find the perfect gift.

“Here at the Children’s Museum you can play and have fun and spark imagination on our museum floor, but when you spend your money here at the gift shop, you can bring that play and imagine home and support us at the same time,” said Kerrie Vilhauer, Marketing coordinator for the South Dakota Children’s Museum.

In the gift shop you’ll find books and educational toys for kids.

At other Brookings locations, you can also find gifts made in the state such as kuchen, local meats, honey and wool products.

“It’s just a really great way to kind of highlight local businesses and cultural centers so that people can come out and start their holiday shopping and shop local,” said Sarah Jacobs, education coordinator at South Dakota Agricultural Heritage Museum.

This event not only lets you support local artists, but you’re also able to ensure you are getting your Christmas gifts on time.

“Everything is here already. You can store up those gifts for the next few months for the holiday season and it’s a great way to support local and it’s also a great way to check off those things on your holiday shopping list and make sure that they are here on time for all of your gift giving needs this season,” said Jacobs.

The event runs through Saturday. If you visit 4 of the 5 locations, you will be entered to win a $20 gift card from one of the gift shops