‘Getting them here has been a struggle’: How Lewis Drug has been impacted by Christmas tree shortage

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Lewis Drug stores are feeling the impact of this holiday season’s supply chain issues.

A shortage of trees, both real and artificial, is part of 2021’s Christmas story.

“Because I’ve been to many places in town and it’s really picked through so I was pleasantly surprised to see how much they still have here,” shopper Laura Herman said.

Lewis Drug may have a good supply right now, but that doesn’t mean they haven’t felt the impact of the shortage.

“Getting them here has been a struggle,” Doug Schroeder, buyer for Lewis Drug, said. “We are blessed, we have a brand new shipment just arrived and people are loving it.”

When it comes to real trees, the shortage is because of weather across the country.

“Demand has exceeded supply and there’s less and less tree farms out there,” Schroeder said.

Schroeder says there is an artificial tree shortage because factories in China have shut down due to COVID-19. Also, ships are having issues getting into American ports. But the holidays press on.

“Just shop around, there’s beautiful stuff out there,” Schroeder said.

“Well, it’s fun to see all the lights,” Herman said. “You know, it just makes you feel a little bit happier inside when there’s something festive to look forward to.”

According to their website, the Riverview Christmas Tree Farm near Canton has officially closed for the season. When we talked to them before Thanksgiving, they expected their trees to be gone by December first.