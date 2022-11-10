SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Christmas lights are going up in the trees along Phillips Avenue in downtown Sioux Falls. While there are still 45 days until the big holiday many people are already getting into the Christmas spirit.

Some may argue it’s too early for Christmas lights to be going up. But not everyone would agree.

“As soon as Halloween is done, you can start putting up Christmas lights,” Ben Monson from Sioux Falls said.

“Once November flicks, put the lights up,” Harry Steele from Australia said.

“And they can stay up for as long as March, probably,” Monson said.

In downtown Sioux Falls, businesses are also starting to look more festive with trees and Santa hats in the windows.

“We are so excited. We are in full, full holiday mode here at the toy store,” Nancy Savage, owner of Child’s Play Toys said. “It normally starts a little bit earlier for toy stores so we’ve kind of been in that mode for awhile but we did just put up our decorations this week as well.”

Child’s Play Toys is also gearing up for a holiday open house, otherwise known as Neighborhood Toy Store Day.

“What we do is we show off a lot of the fun things that’s in the holiday catalogue that are new and also classic,” Savage said.

Neighborhood Toy Store Day runs from 10 to 2 Saturday at all three Child’s Play Toys locations. Owner Nancy Savage encourages everyone to shop locally.

“Just keep that in mind as you do your holiday shopping, that you’re supporting local families, you’re supporting local businesses to stay in business,” Savage said.

And as you shop small, you’ll likely have shimmering lights overhead.

“I’m not a fan of the cold, but I love the lights,” Parker Hibbard from Sioux Falls said.

“Really brightens up the environment of downtown, makes it more enjoyable for sure,” Monson said.

Child’s Play Toys is also hosting a toy donation drive benefiting the Children’s Home Society this holiday season. You can find the Christmas Wish Lists at their stores.