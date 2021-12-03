Garden Glow welcomes new synchronized light show

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO)– What’s more magical than seeing Christmas lights over the holiday season? One display in Brookings will begin welcoming visitors to it’s winter wonderland starting Saturday evening.

Be prepared to see hundreds of thousands of Christmas lights bringing holiday spirit to this year’s garden glow. Throughout the experience you’ll see everything from a life size candy land to Mrs. Clauses retreat and a techno light show. It’s the perfect place to slow down this holiday season and enjoy some pretty amazing displays.

Garden Glow is a light display like no other, but this year, there is a new feature, a synchronized light show.

“This is way above anything that we thought we would ever reach this early. This is only the 7th garden glow this year,” said Lisa Marotz, Director of McCrory Gardens.

After visiting the event last year, Chris Hussak knew he wanted to be a part of the festivities, by sharing his talents of designing techno-packed light shows. It was something he used to do while living in New York.

“Its just a cool hobby. If you just watch the reaction, for kids, I mean I am kind of a kid at heart, and I figure you know if it makes me happy it’s probably going to make kids happy and it does,” said Chris Hussak, contributor.

But, you will also be able to see some of the classic garden glow displays, thanks to help from local sponsors.

“I think it provides an opportunity to again experience the time, the holiday season and it’s close at hand and in reality its a very good show,” said Martin Maca, sponsor and former associate director.

Hundreds of hours go into preparing to welcome visitors.

“Seeing the lights just start to glow, hearing people, welcoming people, that’s honestly the best part. everything else is just, as they say, frosting on the cake,” said Marotz.

This Christmas display features over 200,000 lights and covers over three acres.

“Especially the holidays too where things get kind of crazy, its just a time to maybe be distracted in a good way, slow down a little bit and kind of enjoy the sights and sounds,” said Hussak.

Garden glow welcome 11,000 visitors last year, and organizers say they may see around 20,000 this year. You must purchase tickets in advance.