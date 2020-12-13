Christmas at the Cathedral takes music to the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The holidays are going to look different for many people this year, but Christmas at The Cathedral is working to still bring some cheer to those who might not have a house to go home to at all for the holidays.

“Traditionally we would bring the homeless guests to the Cathedral to experience the concert. However, this year, due to the pandemic, we’re forced to kind of change things up a little bit,” Jan Feterl with the Catholic Community Foundation said.

A pre-recorded Christmas concert is going on tour this year, and its first stop was the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House in Sioux Falls.

“It’s so critically important to all of us and my entire staff. When we came to the realization that we would not probably be able to do the live performances this year, we were all heartbroken because doing this portion of the event for the homeless in our community is really what drives us through the whole week of Christmas at the Cathedral,” Feterl said.

“This is a huge blessing for our guests because they don’t get invited to a lot of productions. They don’t get to see concerts, they don’t get to go to plays and those kinds of things and so this is a huge event for them,” Madeline Shields, executive director of the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House, said.

It wasn’t just the concert that guests at the shelter got to enjoy, though. A catered Fazoli’s meal was handed out before the Christmas music played.

“It’s Saturday night for all of us, they don’t have a Saturday night. Every day kind of runs together when you’re homeless and there’s a lot of boredom, there’s not a lot to do, so this is really a special event for them,” Shields said.

Christmas at The Cathedral will also be making stops at the St. Francis House and The Banquet in Sioux Falls. Though there won’t be a live concert at the Cathedral this year, you can also watch the pre-recorded music right on KELO-TV Christmas night starting at 6:30. You can also donate to Christmas at The Cathedral and receive a code for a private showing.