SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 2020 Parade of Lights in Sioux Falls isn’t the only holiday event canceled this year. Christmas at the Cathedral in Sioux Falls made the decision to cancel its live performances.

However, the annual program will take a more virtual approach. For several months, organizers have been working on a special video production of Christmas at the Cathedral.

The program will air on KELOLAND-TV Christmas night.