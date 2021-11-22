Chris Lane to appear on South Dakota float in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota will once again have a presence in a parade more than 50 million television viewers are expected to watch.

The state Department of Tourism’s “Mount Rushmore’s American Pride” float will host country music star Chris Lane in the 95th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The 2021 parade will travel the streets of New York City on Thursday, featuring 15 giant character balloons, 28 floats, 36 novelty and heritage inflatables, numerous performances and Santa Claus.

You can watch the parade on KELO-TV starting at 8 a.m. CST on Thursday.

The Department of Tourism hopes to drive new and repeat visitors to the state while also generating brand awareness, according to a news release.

“Partnerships with brands like Macy’s provide an opportunity for South Dakota to gain valuable recognition from potential visitors across the nation as well as with international visitors,” James Hagen, Secretary of the Department of Tourism, said.

This is the 12th year in a row for the state to take part in the parade.