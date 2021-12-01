‘A Christmas Carol’ opens Thursday at The Orpheum Theater

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A Christmas classic is coming to the Orpheum Theater in downtown Sioux Falls. The Premiere Playhouse will be showing “A Christmas Carol” starting this week.

Some of the finishing touches are being completed as the cast prepares for opening night of A Christmas Carol.

“It’s only half built at the moment, we’ve still got a ton of work to do to be ready to open but when that’s done, the whole thing is going to look spectacular,” executive and artistic director of The Premiere Playhouse, Robin Byrne said.

Robin Byrne is the executive and artistic director of The Premiere Playhouse. He says this will be one of their biggest productions, both physically and financially.

“The biggest thing they will notice is the expense we’ve got with a Broadway-esque set that’s been designed for us by Vic Shonk who is the head of theater design or set design at USD,” Byrne said. “It’s got a mechanical revolve built into it, there’s so many scene changes in this show and you want them to happen as slickly as they possibly can.”

Rehearsal started earlier this fall with a cast of over 50 people.

Tom Roberts is playing Ebenezer Scrooge.

“It is a show for all ages, it’s a great show to bring the whole family to, there’s a lot of humor in this show, a lot of fun special effects, and ghosts, spirits, lively singing and dancing, so yes, people are going to enjoy this,” Ebenezer Scrooge, Tom Roberts said.

The Premiere Playhouse wants to be able to make this production a new tradition.

“We’re really excited and the reason we’ve gone to such great lengths with this show is we are going to do it every year, we want it to become a must see, annual family tradition,” Byrne said.

Opening night is December 2nd at 7 p-m. You can only purchase tickets through the Washington Pavilion. For a full list of dates and times, click here.