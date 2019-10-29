Yoga with arthritis

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Some people dealing with arthritis may find exercising difficult due to pain or mobility issues.

But a local yoga class may be able to help.

For 10 years Mary Remmark has been dealing with the aches and pain of arthritis.

While her orthopedic doctor suggested exercising, Remmark didn’t have the motivation– until she found this chair yoga class.

“I always thought that living with arthritis meant that you couldn’t move, but to me living with arthritis means the more you move the better you feel,” Remmark said.

Remmark has been attending the class since it started about 6 months ago.

Class Instructor Margie O’Hara says almost all of the class is done sitting in a chair, and each move can be modified person to person.

“We realize you know when you have arthritis there are some limitations. So, you know if you can’t raise your arm up to here, then we just raise it up to here. We just kind of gear it to each individual and what they can do,” O’Hara said.

“I don’t feel like I have to face the stress of not being able to do a particular activity, because I have limitations, I just do what I can do,” Remmark said.

Aside from feeling comfortable in the class setting, O’Hara says class goers can also look forward to easing some pain.

“Anytime you’re using those muscles and increasing the blood flow to the area it has like a pain relief and healing effect,” O’Hara said.

In the time Remmark has been attending, she’s also noticed improvements in both her flexibility and balance.

“Even when I’m walking across the room at my house, I’ve noticed that I don’t you know, stumble. Like I used to kind of stumble a little bit,” Remmark said.

In the past she attended a local fitness center to try to combat her issues but couldn’t find the motivation to keep going.

But now, with an instructor holding her accountable she’s thankful to see the benefits.

“You have someone who leads you through the steps, even though you don’t necessarily have the motivation yourself to do it. So I think it’s a perfect solution,” Remmark said.

O’Hara says the class has a $5 charge.

For information on signing up for the class call (605) 328-1867