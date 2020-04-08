Workplace wellness during pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While many people are out of a job during the pandemic, others still have to work while trying to stay safe.

Going into work each day of the week is routine for many, but during the coronavirus pandemic your work week may be anything but normal.

“We actually implemented office isolation. So if you’re not specifically working in that area then you’re not allowed in that area. We have required wipe downs before and after as far as using any cubicle or feature or area,” Trent Arlint said.

Trent Arlint is the CFO of Stern, a KELOLAND oil company.

He says the pandemic has resulted in a lot of changes, but one thing that remains the same is a focus on employee wellness. And with the help of workplace wellness company Well365, the company is doing just that.

“We’re still maintaining health coaching, we’re doing it virtually. So that’s been a key piece with a lot of our employers, is that we’re maintaining that. It’s just not face to face services,” Trisha Dohn said.

Trisha Dohn, owner of Well365 says it’s more important than ever to make sure people in the workplace are taking care of themselves because stress levels are running high.

“Obviously a lot of employers are maintaining you know, certain safety practices. But also just still keeping that connection, still making available healthy options for them,” Dohn said.

Through online fitness and nutrition classes, and even building care packages, her company is helping employers keep people in the workplace, including Trent Arlint, healthy.

“The main thing, as long as we focus on the physical and mental health of everybody involved I think that that’s the key to this game,” Arlint said.

For more information on workplace wellness tactics your business can implement during this stressful time, click here.