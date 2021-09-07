Woman sees reduction in migraines thanks to chiropractic treatment

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Getting a headache or migraine can make it hard to get through the day.

Nancy Miller started getting migraines about 15 years ago.

“I tried all these medications that were out there and nothing worked,” patient, Nancy Miller said.

Three years ago she turned to Highest Health Chiropractic for help. Once a month she travels about three hours to get an adjustment to help with her migraines.

“We have reduced my migraines, I used to have over 20 migraines a month and that was horrible, I was just sick, and so I decided to do something about it and so I came here and Dr. Nate has helped me a lot and so now my migraines are down to about 9 a month,” Miller said.

Doctor Nate DeJong says for Miller, focusing on the upper neck area helps reduce migraines.

“The nerve from the upper part of the neck, a lot of those actually circle back up again to the head, so if there’s misalignment or dysfunction, that can very commonly be a very massive contributor to why people suffer from headaches and migraines on a consistent basis,” Highest Health Chiropractic owner, Nate DeJong said.

Not only has Miller received care to help reduce her migraines, but she’s also had the chance to learn more about her birth mom, who lives in Sioux Falls.

“I’m adopted, and I never met her until after high school,” Miller said. “So I met her and it’s been good ever since and now I realize I have migraines from my biological mother,” Miller said.

Care that can make a big difference.

“We get those resolved, they feel better, their headaches get reduced or completely go away and they’re able to function significantly better,” DeJong said.

Miller usually has two appointments in one day during her monthly visit to help reduce travel.